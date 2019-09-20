GamerzTruck Presented by Kinetic by WindstreamOperating During Regular Festival Hours
Gamerz Truck brings the Best Mobile Game Truck ultimate party delivered to your doorsteps includes 32 foot game theater with,7 Ultra HD Flad Screen Monitors, stadium seating up to 24 gamers inside including virtual reality systems, Xbox one, Playstation 4, and Nintendo Switch and a Game Coach to run the entire party. The Gamerztruck is located on the north end of the festival near London Elementary School. Take a glance inside the e-sports truck at https://gamerztruck.com
