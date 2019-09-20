Saturday September 28 10AMDowntown London, KYGrand Parade
The World Chicken Festival Grand Parade is held on Saturday at 10:00am during the festival. Grand Parade festivities begins on Main Street in beautiful downtown London, Kentucky. Grand Parade contestants are judged and awarded in the following categories: business; non-profit; and school. Awards will be announced Saturday night on the Stage of Stars. 2019 Parade Theme for the 30th Anniversary of the World Chicken Festival is "90's Flashback".
Let's get creative in celebration of the festival that began in 1990. Does your organization need 90's pop culture ideas? How about Saved by the "Chicken", New "Chickens" on the Block or Who Framed Roger "Chicken"? The parade organizes and begins Vendors Mall, just north of the festival, and ends at Carnaby Square Shopping Center, just south of the festival.
In the event of bad weather, officials may delay startup one hour, or cancel without rescheduling. Radio stations will make announcements as well as festival committee over public address system on Main Street. Should weather cancel Saturday’s parade, it will be re-scheduled for Sunday at 2:00 p.m. The parade float theme needs to be registered with the WCF Committee so themes will not be duplicated. Need Help With Creative Ideas? Contact WCF Parade Committee 606-878-6900 or email tourism@lltc.net
Grand Marshall of the World Chicken Festival ParadeLindsay Sharp
The World Chicken Festival is celebrating its 30th Anniversary this year. The Parade is just one highlight of the festival’s numerous activities throughout the four day event. Thousands of spectators will line Main Street to enjoy the colorful floats, fire trucks, bands, classic cars, and the Grand Marshal of the parade. The Parade Marshal representative is chosen based on their active participation in the community, their positive impact on others, and their exemplification of the festival. This year the selection for Grand Marshall for the parade had a unanimous decision in selecting Lindsay Sharp of London, Kentucky.
Most people look forward to special holidays like Christmas, Thanksgiving or their birthday. Lindsay Sharp is no different but her number one anticipated “holiday” is the World Chicken Festival. When meeting strangers who ask “where are you from?” Lindsay always responds with London, KY, Home of the World Chicken Festival. That is a sure conversation starter and a new friend is made.
Lindsay’s love of the WCF began on day one of the first festival. She spent every single minute of every single day watching parades, visiting vendors, eating lots of food while wearing her signature Hee Haw overalls. She even entered the clucking contest and was crowned the winner. That year and several years following, she was pictured on the tourism brochure so she thought she was a celebrity at age 4. She became known as the chicken little of the festival that year. Every year on September 1st, Lindsay hangs the treasured overalls and all her festival t-shirts in her room and starts counting the days. By the way, those overalls were purchased from Bobs Ready to Wear and had to be replaced by the last pair ever sold at Bobs when she outgrew them. During one festival, a lady offered her $600 if she would sell them. Those are not for sell, at any price. She says she can determine the upcoming winter by the way she wears the overalls---rolled up, it’s going to be warm; all the way down, it’s going to be a cold winter.
During the past thirty years, Lindsay has only missed one festival. She moved to Springfield Missouri following graduation from Lindsey Wilson College and worked for Camp Barnabas, a camp for children with special needs. She cried the entire weekend and vowed to never miss another one. While fighting cancer, her only request for the Doctors was to schedule her treatments around the chicken festival. Each time, they laughed and she explained exactly what the WCF was all about.
Lindsay believes in traditions. Each year, she pretty much does the same thing. Eating fried snickers on the steps of the courthouse (she still hasn’t forgiven the Backpack Club for not having a booth to sell those tasty treats), sharing a bucket of mini donuts with friends, buying her festival t-shirt and yard sign, eating at the big skillet, visiting each booth numerous times and walking the venue over and over talking to everyone she meets. For over ten years, her best friend Lisa Rose from Henry County spends the weekend and is always amazed at how many people she knows. She met some new friends from Mobile Alabama and after listening to her Chicken Festival stories they visited two consecutive years. They were impressed with the beautiful town and the festival. Lindsay just cannot understand how anyone couldn’t love it as much as she does. Those that say they even leave town--well, she might just unfriend them.
There are many who enjoy the festival but few who are as obsessed as Lindsay. This year she is once again fighting cancer. When the Doctor explained the diagnosis and treatment, Lindsay simply said, “just as long as my chemo is not during the chicken festival, it’s ok.” Lindsay is definitely one of a kind and once you've met her, you’ll will remember her spunk and sparkle. If you see a little lady in “chicken festival overalls”, stop and say hi. But don’t ask her to sell them....they are a tradition and traditions are priceless.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.