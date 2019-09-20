The Sentinel Echo

Saturday September 28 7:30AMRun for the Roost 5KPresented by East Kentucky Crusaders
The 5K “Run for the Roost” presented by EKY Crusaders will be struttin’ and crownin’ Saturday morning for the annual World Chicken Festival race. Runners and walkers of all ages are welcomed!Registration is online https://runsignup.com/Race/KY/London/WorldChickenFestival
RunfortheRoost5K Saturday, September 29th, 2019 Race Starts: 7:30am Route Turn by Turn:START at West 11th and Long Street to West 7th Street,Turn Right on West 7th Street to Mill Street,Turn Right on Mill Street, to West 16th Street,Turn Left on West 16th Street, to Falls Street,Turn Left on Falls Street, to Parman Street,Turn Left on Parman Street, to West 7th Street,Turn Right on West 7th Street, to Long Street,Turn Left on Long Street,FINISH at West Long St and 11th Street
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.