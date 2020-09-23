Paul Bruce Mathews was inaccurately listed as being arrested on Aug. 10 for a variety of charges, some of which were prior charges. On that date, Mathews was charged with terroristic threatening, alcohol intoxication, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct in that arrest. Other charges were posted on Jailtracker as current charges.

