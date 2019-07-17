Two weeks ago I presented Logan Ewell's story about James Sparks. Here are the excerpts from the Mountain Echo newspaper concerning the trial mentioned in that story and some other events in the life of Mr. Sparks.
May 30 1884 - LAUREL COUNTY MURDER
About 7 o'clock on last Saturday evening W. R. Killian was shot and instantly killed by some unknown party at Lily, Ky., eight miles south of London. For the killing of Mr. Killian, James Sparks, W. C. Graves, Wm. R. Hodge and J. R. Hodge were arrested and are now on trial at this place before Squire G. W. Johnson and Chairman of the Board of Trustees, E. H. Hackney. Notwithstanding it has not yet been proven in the examining court who did the killing, it is our information that Mr. James Sparks confessed that he was the party who did the shooting. The circumstances are about these: On Saturday evening before the killing Mr. Killian and Messrs. Sparks and Graves, who are selling whiskies at Lily, became involved in a difficulty over the price of a quart of whiskey in which two or three shots were fired, but no one hurt. It appears from the evidence that Mr. Killian had been in Lily a time or two during the week between the time the first difficulty occurred and the time of the killing, but had never been in Sparks and Graves saloon, nor had he spoken to either of them. On the evening of the killing Mr. Killian went into Lily about 2 o'clock and mixed among the crowd that was there until about sundown, and after Sparks and Graves had closed their door, when Mr. Killian saw an old man, whose name we have forgotten, sitting on the walk in front of the defendant's saloon whom he wanted to see and speak to and walked over to him holding each lapel of his coat with his hands and according to the old man's testimony, seemed to be about to speak to him when some one in the house fired a double barrel shotgun through the window, filling his breast, arms and legs full of buckshot, which caused his death, in about ten minutes, but before Killian fell he drew his pistol and fired twice in the direction of the house, but without effect. After having been shot with the shotgun he was shot two or three times with a pistol.
May 30 1884 - Mr. Richard Killian of Mt. Gatherie, Rockcastle county is in town attending the trial of James Sparks and others, charged with the murder of W. R. Killian, his brother.
June 6, 1884 - The case of the Commonwealth against James Sparks and others for the murder of W. R. Killian, was concluded last Saturday morning, and it resulted in the discharge from custody of W. R. Hodge and the holding of James Sparks and W. C. Graves over for their appearance in the next term of the Laurel Circuit court in a bond of $500 each, which was promptly filled. For want of space it has been impossible for us to give in this issue, the testimony in the case as was promised in our last issue.
April 10, 1885 - The case of the Commonwealth against James Sparks and W. C. Graves, for the murder of W. R. Killion, which case was on trial at the time of our last issue, was submitted to the jury last Saturday evening, who returned a verdict early Monday morning of guilty and fixing their punishment at confinement in the penitentiary for 21 years. A motion for a new trial was made and overruled, when the case was taken to the court of Appeals. The defendants' attorneys are W. O. Bradley, R. L. Ewell, W. R. Ramsey and Boyd & Craft, and the Commonwealth's Att'y was assisted by Brown and Jones.
May 8, 1885 - Quite an excitement occurred at the jail last Wednesday night, just after dark, caused by a fight between James Sparks and John Bowman, a couple of inmates of Castle Hardin. [At that time the newspaper would often refer to the jail as Castle and insert the surname of the Jailer. Today's jail would be Castle Mosley.] A very few blows were struck until the belligerents were separated by jailer Hardin and each hand cuffed. The difficulty occurred over a game of cards.
June 12, 1885 - James Sparks and W. C. Graves, who have been confined in our county jail since the April term of the Circuit Court, under conviction and sentence to the penitentiary for 21 years for the killing of W. R. Killion, and who recently had the case reversed in the Court of Appeals, were released on a $1,500 bond each, last Tuesday.
June 26, 1885 - James Sparks has removed to the country.
December 16, 1885 - Judge Morton opened a special term of the Laurel circuit court last Monday evening, for the purpose of trying James Sparks, W. C. Graves and W. R. Hodges, indicted for the murder of W. R. Killion. A motion was ----- [print not readable] change of venue and court adjourned until Thursday, when said motion will be heard, Judge Morton returning home to attend the funeral of his mother in law, who died Sunday night.
December 23, 1885 - Judge Morton, commissioned by Governor Knott to try the case of the Commonwealth against Sparks, Graves, and Hodge, indicted in the Laurel circuit court for the murder of W. R. Killion, returned last Thursday evening and at once opened court, when the question of jurisdiction was passed upon in the affirmative and the motion of a venue as to Sparks and Graves was made and court adjourned till Friday morning. All the forenoon was taken up in bearing proof. Immediately upon reassembling the court granted a change of venue to Whitley county, and set the trial for Monday, January 18th, 1886. The case against W. R. Hodge was continued until Monday, July 12, 1886.
January 13, 1886 - The special term of the Whitley circuit court, called to try the case of the Commonwealth against Sparks and Graves for the killing of W. R. Killion, will convene at Williamsburg next Monday. Judge Jerry R. Morton, of Lexington, will preside. [The trial must have been postponed until July since it is not mentioned in the Excerpts until then.]
May 7, 1886 - More Bloodshed and Probably a Murder at Lily: Late last Monday evening, immediately in front of Mr. James Sparks house at Lily, Ky., Thomas Disney, of Knox County, shot and killed George Tedors, constable of the Newcomb precinct. The particulars as best we could learn them are about these: A misunderstanding over some trivial matter arose between the two men, when Mr. Sparks stepped up and told them that he wanted no difficulty there when Tedors, desiring to abandon the trouble, turned to walk into the house when Disney drew his pistol and fired, the ball entering Tedors back, passing through his body and out at his breast, inflicting a wound at which he died at 5 o'clock Tuesday morning. Immediately after the shooting Disney deliberately turned and walked off no attempt being made to arrest him, and he is still at large, quietly and peaceably enjoying his liberty. The same ball that killed Tedors passed through the door of the house and lodged in Mrs. Sparks arm. [I was unable to find additional information concerning this event in the Excerpts.]
July 9, 1886 - A special term of the Whitley Circuit Court will convene in Williamsburg next Tuesday, 12th inst., for the purpose of trying James Sparks and W. C. Graves, charged with the killing of W. R. Killion. A change of venue was granted them from this court by Judge Morton last March.
July 16, 1886 - Judge Jerry R. Morton, of Lexington, was in London last Monday and opened a special term of the Laurel Circuit court for the purpose of trying W. R. Hodge for the killing of W. R. Killion and continued the case until the 8th day of the next November term. He left Monday evening for Williamsburg where he is now holding a special term of the Whitley circuit court for the purpose of trying Sparks and Graves for the same offense.
July 16, 1886 - M. M. Barnett and J. A. Karr are at Williamsburg this week attending the trial of Sparks and Graves charged with the killing of Walter Killion.
July 23, 1886 - The trial of Mr. James Sparks charged with the killing of W. R. Killion which was in progress at Williamsburg, Whitley Co., at the time of our last issue, terminated last Saturday in the acquittal of Mr. Sparks. The news of his acquittal was greeted with applause by a host of his friends in this county. [Although he was not mentioned I assume Graves was also acquitted.]
Mr. Sparks is an interesting character so I will provide more excerpts about him and his family next week.
