The truth about the 2-year college reputation

To be transparent, I do have a bias for 2-year colleges and their value. I have two community college degrees and even though our businesses and industries depend on the education and training that a 2-year credential provides, many people still think they must have a 4-year degree or more to be successful. Tell that to the welders, transfer students, nurses, respiratory techs, aviation mechanics, HVAC techs, advanced manufacturing, robotics, culinary, and thousands of our other graduates who are now in the middle of successful careers they love while making a great living. Somerset Community College (SCC) students will continue to pave the way while contributing to communities, businesses, and industries for years to come.
However, I am troubled about the negative reputation 2-year colleges have in our society. According to some people I have heard or read, you might think there is little hope for people unless they start at a 4-year university and graduate. It is time to clarify just what a community and/or technical college provides.
People have hopes and dreams about where they will go with their lives, and when we are young, it seems like nothing is impossible. I wanted to be a doctor (MD) early on, but when I was ready to graduate, it was obvious I had to rethink my options and instead, I joined the Air Force. I see young adults that do not necessarily make decisions based on the realities of college life. Some see the lifestyle a university presents and commit to that lifestyle versus the opportunities it presents.
Commitment to higher education is an investment in time, energy, and money. Prospective students should not make choices about their next step after high school lightly and consider what your real goals are for the next 2-4 years. Are you academically prepared for the next steps? Do you have the drive needed to attend college and finish what you start? Are you financially ready to assume those costs over the long-term?
Most 4-year institutions use a selection process for their freshman class, meaning some will not be accepted based on competitive application process. That is not a bad thing, and it helps ensure students are all at a minimum academic level and will be with the university for the long term. This helps the university's retention and graduation rates too. There are a percentage of students graduating high school ready in all three of these areas, committed to a university and very successful. I applaud those students and wish them the very best in their academic careers, in fact several of my friends took this track to their career and it worked out very well for them.
On the other side, there are many students who do not necessarily know what they want, might need some extra help in the preparation, or have limited financial options. These students are definitely the SCC target population!
Community colleges use an open enrollment system. That means you are accepted at SCC, but based on your level of preparedness, placed directly into the program you are interested in with the help you will need to be successful. We do not do the work for you, but we are focused on your success beginning with the first day of class.
Research has shown that transfer students are more successful after attending community college. They have a higher success rate in universities (nationally) than freshman starting out with the university. They are more mature, confident about their major, able to handle the culture shock and financial-aid concerns, and certain that they wanted to get a four-year degree. Further, we cater to many different types of students who are working, have families; need only a few courses or maybe just one. Compared to a 4-year, our students are distinctly different, and both types of institutions are successful in their own, different ways. Last, I have to make sure people know the quality of classes at SCC are equal to or better than a 4-year institution. Our instructors are equally qualified, we generally have smaller classes, and we care about that student's success.
This article is not about whether a 2-year or 4-year college is better. It is about what is better for the student. We appreciate each student coming to SCC and work with them to be successful, whether it means completing a certificate, diploma, or getting an Associate in Applied Science, Associate in Science, or Associate in Arts. We then help the student transfer to a four-year university to finish their baccalaureate degree or move directly into a career in their chosen field.
SCC wants you to be successful regardless of your path, and we will do whatever we can to help you get there, including working with you in our new University Center of Southern Kentucky.
So, to all our current students, be proud of where you are, and to our future students, we look forward to welcoming you to SCC.
See you around campus!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.