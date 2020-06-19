Gardeners are well acquainted with the realization that there is a time for planting, for harvesting, for preserving.
Even the Bible talks about there being a season for everything. Ecclesiastes 3, verses 1 through 8 states: "To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under heaven, A time to be born, a time to die, a time of plant, and a time to pluck up that which is planted."
But the unpredictable weather of 2020 has been a true trial for many local farmers and gardeners - myself included.
This year's garden was begun with the greatest of expectations. I bought a Farmer's Almanac in late fall so I could be sure to know which crops needed to be planted and on which days. My mother was a firm believer in "going by the signs" and I've tried to follow that teaching in my own gardening endeavors.
I was emphatic with my husband that we only plant seeds and plants on the days recommended by the almanac. While I got protests and vivid discussions on why some of that line of thinking was ridiculous, I still insisted that particular crops be planted on particular days, according to the almanac. In some cases, I won. In others, not so well.
But my loyalty to planting by the signs did serve one good purpose. When only a dozen potatoes of the three rows that we planted on Good Friday (which was called a barren period through Easter Sunday), I was certain that I had made an abundant point with the theory that Mom impressed on me.
But consistent rain storms throughout April and May continued to interfere with my planting schedule.
There are certain plants that I simply cannot get to grow from seeds. Among those are peppers, tomatoes, carrots and lettuce. So my husband constructed a seed bed. Soon after, the signs of small green life emerged. But to my dismay, there were only a half dozen tomato plants and no signs of budding carrots. The two kind of cabbage, however, came out in full force - of course, since I'm not overly fond of cabbage in any form!
Normally I find pepper plants (green bell pepper, that is) early in the growing season but the COVID crisis and business closings put a damper on my spring search for garden plants. Then the continued rain of April and May stopped any plowing, tilling or maintenance of the "growing in progress" phase.
By the time things opened up again after the "Stay Healthy at Home" regime, most of the early plants had already been snapped up. After spending nearly $12 on eight pepper plants, imagine my dismay when the repeated rains drowned out five of those, leaving only three straggling plants standing in the row set aside for this particular crop. My husband, trying to appease my disappointment, brought in some more plants a couple weeks later - but the hot banana peppers that are not suitable for my stuffed green peppers that are fixed and frozen for a wintertime delight.
So I decided to grow my own pepper plants by planting seeds in top soil in containers. I'm still watering and praying over those seeds, four weeks later.
Ditto for the tomato crop. I've often said there are few things better than a red ripe tomato fresh from the garden. But this year, the hopes of such an experience is waning very thin. Palmer did buy some more tomato plants after over half the first ones were also drowned out and some of those are doing well, but the initial excitement over this year's crop has lost some of its great hope.
Even okra has failed me thus far, although the corn and beans have finally sprung from their earthen bed to produce some hopeful green plants that adorn the area that usually depicts my gardening efforts.
The downpours of rain that have marked this growing season have also brought some extreme physical challenges. The soil in the garden is loose and fertile when freshly tilled. But the clay-based soil of the area where I call home - and try to grow a garden - becomes packed with each rain, causing both myself and my husband great physical exertion to keep the soil loose and weed-free.
Although I still try to follow the almanac's recommendations with my mother's teachings, I've recently decided that perhaps I should have focused more on some of her other Biblical teachings than just the gardening season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.