A love for people, a love for learning and outstanding examples of dedicated educators.
Those are the factors that South Laurel Middle School science teacher Tim Thompson attributes to his desire to pursue teaching as a career.
Thompson was chosen as the middle school Teacher of the Year at the London-Laurel County Chamber of Commerce's annual awards banquet in March. Nominations for that honor are made by students, with a teacher from the elementary, middle school and high school levels presented with a $1,000 check coordinated by the Chamber's Education Committee and sponsored by Kentucky Farm Bureau Insurance Company, by long-time London agent, Randal Brewer.
Raised in the northern section of Laurel County, Thompson's parents operated a truck stop on U.S. 25 before Interstate 75 was built and diverted the traffic flow away from that area. The family - comprised of his parents and four siblings - then operated a convenience store in the East Bernstadt area and Thompson's mother landed a job at Caron Spinning Company (now the site of Hearthside Food Solutions), where she worked for 16 years.
Thompson cites his aunt and uncle, Randall and Judy Baker, as excellent examples of what an educator should be and a primary factor in his own career choice.
"They devoted their careers and much of their personal lives to the Laurel County School System, and took so much pride in doing all they could to try and help make it the best school system around," he said. "I remember many instances, even after retirement, they were called upon to advise or help with various things in the school system. They truly had the greatest influence on me becoming a teacher. "
Thompson made his career decision and received his undergraduate teaching degree from the University of Kentucky in the areas of middle school science and K-12 learning and behavior disorders. He then earned his master's and rank I degrees from Union College in the area of supervisor of instruction and as well as certification to be a principal for grades K-12. His entire teaching experience has been in Laurel County, his first 10 1/2 years at Hunter Hills Elementary School and the remaining time at South Laurel Middle School.
Although Thompson once recited a long and precise overview of his philosophy on teaching, over his 24-year career, he has condensed it dramatically.
"I have heard this question many times, and as my career has progressed, my philosophy has simplified," he said. "In my earlier years I would have given you a long detailed answer. Now, my philosophy is simple: Students have an inner desire to be successful and truly want people to see them in that light, and they will generally strive to be successful when educators show they love them, encourage and motivate them, and let them know we will use whatever resources and skills we have to help them."
His experience has brought him to decisive conclusions about the dedication of educators, because he knows the impact that teachers make on students of all ages.
"An effective teacher must be caring and compassionate because they will be working with students with a multitude of concerns or issues or worries," he explained. "They have to be patient and understanding. They have to understand how to teach in a variety of ways to reach students on all levels. They need to be flexible and able to adjust to student needs. They also have to have good communication skills to be able to talk to students, parents, administrators, and fellow teachers. On top of all this, they need to be organized. Teachers truly have to be able to wear many hats."
Seeing his students overcome a challenge or achieve a goal is what Thompson strives for in his daily duties. He sees his biggest challenge as a teacher in realizing that students have external influences that affect their learning and knowing that he can't resolve all the issues that inevitably impact their educational experience. In spite of the obstacles he faces with students, however, Thompson revels in those times when he sees students succeed.
When asked about the rewards he gets from teaching, his answer is quick.
"Two things come to mind here: First, I love those 'I got it!' moments when a student figures out a concept that they were struggling with," he said. "Second, It is very rewarding when students you have taught in the past see you in the future and tell you what a positive influence you had on them."
In his time away from school, Thompson likes to enjoy the outdoors by hunting and fishing. He cites his favorite hobby as raising and training beagles as hunting hounds and taking them to field trial competitions. He is a member of a couple local hunting clubs as well as one in Lancaster, Kentucky.
He also has a wife and daughter, Emma, who is graduating from North Laurel High School this year.
He has words of advice for anyone considering a career in teaching.
"As for advice to someone thinking of entering the teaching field, I would say teaching isn't for everyone. Make sure you have a passion for it and truly love working with kids," he said.
