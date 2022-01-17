TRI-COUNTY — Thousands were without power Sunday evening and into Monday morning as the Tri-County saw its second winter snowstorm that brought heavy, wet snow, freezing rain and sleet that caused downed trees and power lines.
The winter storm dumped nearly 7-8 inches of snow and up to 10 inches in spots throughout the Tri-County causing slick, hazardous road conditions Sunday afternoon through Monday morning.
Jackson Energy reported Sunday at 8:45 p.m. that 3,259 customers in Laurel County were without power. The company reported two poles were broken and several spans of wire were down. Although all crews were working along with six contractor crews, road conditions and terrain were hindering restoration times.
Monday morning Jackson Energy had 25 additional crews - over 100 lineman - coming to the area to help in the restoration efforts. As of 11:20 a.m. Monday, 3,158 in Laurel County were still without power.
Cumberland Valley Electric also had thousands without power. Whitley County had 2,555 reporting outages on Monday morning at 11:30 a.m. Knox County had 658 without electric and Laurel County had 84.
LG&E and Kentucky Utilities reported 328 without power in Corbin Monday morning with a restoration estimate for 2 p.m. Monday.
Local officials asked drivers to stay off the roadways if at all possible Sunday evening into Monday.
Laurel County Sheriff John Root reported crashes were occurring Sunday because of the snow and asked people to limit travel to emergencies only.
County, state and local road crews were out Sunday and through the night Sunday into Monday morning trying to keep up with the heavy falling snow. A second round of snow brought a couple more inches of snow early Monday morning, though, that left the roads covered again and crews trying to clear them before the morning commute.
Crews also were working to clear downed trees throughout the Tri-County.
