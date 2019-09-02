LAUREL COUNTY — Two East Bernstadt men and an East Bernstadt female juvenile were arrested Saturday following a vehicle and foot pursuit by Laurel County Sheriff's Office and Kentucky State Police.
Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Allen Turner along with Deputy Joey Robinson and Sgt. Greg Poynter with assistance from KSP Trooper Logan Gay and Trooper Jake Roberts arrested the three on railroad tracks off Chan McClure Road, approximately five miles north of London on Saturday at about 3:40 p.m.
The arrests occurred after Deputy Turner said he attempted a traffic stop on a black colored Jeep Cherokee that was traveling northbound on Highway 490 and weaved over the centerline. Deputy Turner said he activated his emergency equipment and the vehicle failed to stop traveling down railroad tracks for approximately two miles where the vehicle lost control in the gravels.
Three occupants in the vehicle fled from the vehicle and following a foot chase were apprehended – one hiding behind rocks another hiding behind a tree, according to a press release from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.
Two of the suspects were found in possession of methamphetamine, according to the press release. All three individuals scuffled with deputies before being taken into custody, the release also said.
The arrested occupants were identified as:
— David Hutton, age 30, of Highway 490, East Bernstadt charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance – first offense – methamphetamine; fleeing or evading police – second-degree – motor vehicle; fleeing or evading police – second-degree – on foot; resisting arrest;
— Jacob Hurley, age 21, of Chapel Road, East Bernstadt charged with second-degree fleeing or evading police – on foot, resisting arrest and menacing; and
— A 16-year-old female juvenile from East Bernstadt charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance — first offense – methamphetamine, second-degree fleeing or evading police – motor vehicle, second-degree fleeing or evading police – on foot and resisting arrest.
Hutton and Hurley were lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
The 16-year-old female juvenile was court ordered transported and detained at the Breathitt County juvenile detention facility.
