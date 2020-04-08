A drug investigation on Monday afternoon landed three East Bernstadt residents in jail and Laurel County Sheriff's officials with a quantity of confiscated cash, drugs and paraphernalia.
The investigation arose from numerous complaints about believed drug trafficking at a residence of Ky. 1394, five miles north of London, and resulted in the arrests of Randall Brian Murray, 59, and Bonnie Rose Boone, 54, both of Ky. 1394, and Bradley Clyde Gregory, 39, of Farley Road.
A large quantity of crystal meth, meth pipes and cash were found inside the home.
Murray and Boone were both charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, more than 2 grams of methamphetamine, first offense and possession of drug paraphernalia. Gregory is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia for possessing a needle with traces of drugs. He was also charged on a Clay Circuit indictment warrant for second-degree assault.
All three were housed in the Laurel County Correctional Center. The arrests were made by Lt. Chris Edwards and Deputy Brad Mink. Also assisting were Major Chuck Johnson, Detective James Sizemore, and Detective Bryon Lawson, and Deputy Robert Reed.
