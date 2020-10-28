Two assaults were among the violent offenses taking place over the weekend.
On Sunday, Larry Christopher Helton, 42, of Corbin, was arrested on charges of fourth-degree assault after he was charged with hitting a female subject. According to the Sheriff's Office press release, Deputy James Fox investigated the complaint of a domestic dispute. On arrival at the scene off Robert E. Cox Road in southern Laurel County, he heard yelling and cursing at the residence. Upon entering the home, he noted a female with multiple injuries that included bruised eyes, swollen face, possible broken nose and marks around the victim's neck.
In addition, this subject was charged on a Laurel Circuit Court indictment warrant of arrest charging first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, methamphetamine, and another Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, methamphetamine; third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance; and possession of marijuana. Helton was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center following his arrest.
Around 4:32 p.m. Sunday, 21-year-old Rhonda Castle of London was arrested for fourth-degree assault after Deputy Hunter Disney and Deputy Charlie Johnson investigated a domestic dispute off Ky. 1223, eight miles south of London. In that incident, Castle had reportedly struck a male subject in the face.
Saturday night brought the arrest of 37-year-old Bobby Ray Burns, who is charged with fourth-degree assault of a female. Burns was taken into custody around 10:45 p.m. off Hicks Lane, one-half mile west of London, following a disturbance complaint at a residence there.
Deputy Hobie Daugherty and Deputy James Fox investigated the complaint and discovered that a female victim had been involved in an argument with Burns, who allegedly shoved her.
