The scourge of drug trafficking in the area continues, although Laurel County Sheriff's officials made several arrests last week and confiscated a variety of illicit drugs and paraphernalia.
On Friday, Deputies Hobie Daugherty, Landry Collett, and Tommy Houston along with Shift Sgt. John Inman responded to a complaint of an irate man slumped over the wheel of a vehicle on Daisy Drive around 12:30 a.m. When deputies arrived at the scene, approximately four miles east of London, they found the man - identified as 44-year-old Stephen Wayne Roberts of Daisy Drive, beside the vehicle with a pistol sticking out from his jacket.
Once the man was disarmed, deputies determined he was under the influence and that he was a convicted felon. Roberts told deputies the pistol belonged to his wife and he was delivering it to her. However, that story was not believable, as the gun was in a holster that ran through Roberts' belt. Further investigation revealed that Roberts possessed suspected methamphetamine, a glass smoking pipe and pills including Oxycodone and Suboxone.
Roberts was arrested on charges of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; carrying a concealed weapon; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense; second-degree possession of a controlled substance; public intoxication – controlled substances; possession of drug paraphernalia; and prescription controlled substances not in proper container, first offense. He was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center following his arrest.
Inman, Daugherty, Collett and Deputy Justin Taylor had already conducted an investigation on Thursday of an individual found in possession of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. The arrest of William Ray Howard, 47, of Texas, came around 1:26 a.m. at a business off U.S. 25, two miles north of London. Howard was charged with first-degree possession of controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; and possession of drug paraphernalia. Howard was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.
Just hours later, the same four Sheriff's officials found more drug paraphernalia with an investigation at a southern Laurel County motel from which a drug trafficking complaint was reported. During the investigation, deputies found Larry W. Hutton, 63, of Left Hazel Fork Road in Gray, Ky. in possession of drug-trafficking related items. Those items included hypodermic syringes, snorting straws, digital scales, unused plastic bags used to distribute drugs, and a large amount of suspected methamphetamine.
Hutton was charged with first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center following his arrest.
