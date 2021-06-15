A few more illicit drugs are off the streets and three people were jailed, following two drug investigations over the weekend by Laurel County Sheriff's officials.
The first investigation took place on Tackett Spur Road in southern Laurel County while Sheriff's officials were assisting social services personnel. That investigation revealed a quantity of methamphetamine, hypodermic needles and glass pipes in the home. Two people were taken into custody following that discovery.
Sheriff's Detective Taylor McDaniel charged 33-year-old Rachel Riggs and 37-year-old Jonathan Day, both of Tackett Spur Road in Lily, with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A drug trafficking complaint sent Sheriff's officials to Barker Road, also in southern Laurel County, where they were faced with an aggressive dog turned loose on them by an individual in that residence. The press release from the Sheriff's Office states that during the investigation, an individual released a German Shepherd on the deputies at the scene, slamming the door on deputies.
That action prompted the issuance of a search warrant for the residence, where deputies found methamphetamine, Xanax, digital scales, glass pipes and cash were located.
Michael Detherage, 38, of Barker Road in Lily, was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment – police officer as victim; first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense; and possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest. Detherage was also wanted on outstanding Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence and other violations.
Assisting on the investigation were Laurel County Sheriff John Root, Maj. Chuck Johnson, Detective Robert Reed, Detective James Sizemore, Detective Bryon Lawson, Bailiff Daniel Reed, and Bailiff Paige Vanhook. Detective Taylor McDaniel is the case officer.
