Three people are facing drug trafficking charges following an investigation conducted by Laurel Sheriff's officials on Wednesday morning.
Ramsey Spencer Jackson, 34, of Williamsburg; James Bradley Pennington. 24, of Sonny Lane in Lily; and Jade Megan Lay, 23, also of Sonny Lane, were all taken into custody after the investigation led to the discovery of drugs and drug paraphernalia in the home off Sonny Lane, six miles south of London.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they found Jackson outside the residence, in possession of a large amount of suspected methamphetamine, Xanax, digital scales, a large amount of cash, and a Ruger .22 caliber pistol. Jackson also had a Taurus 9 mm pistol concealed in the waistband of his pants. Once placed inside the patrol car, Jackson then attempted to destroy Xanax pills he had hidden on himself.
When deputies went inside the home they found a door partially opened and a 2-year-old child inside without any supervision. After entering the residence, they discovered Lay and Pennington hiding in a bedroom. Those two had quantity of suspected methamphetamine, Xanax, heroin, digital scales and a Taurus 9 mm pistol. All these items were within reach of the child.
Jackson is charged with first-degree trafficking controlled substance, meth, first offense; third-degree trafficking controlled substance, first offense; trafficking in marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and tampering with physical evidence. He is held under $25,000 cash bond.
Pennington is charged with first-degree trafficking controlled substance, meth, first offense; trafficking controlled substance, heroin, first offense; third-degree trafficking controlled substance, first offense; trafficking in marijuana; first-degree trafficking controlled substance, opiates, first offense; trafficking controlled substance, Carfentanil or Fentanyl derivatives, first offense; second-degree trafficking controlled substance, first offense; endangering the welfare of a minor, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is held under $50,000 cash bond.
Lay is held under $50,000 cash bond on charges of first-degree trafficking controlled substance, meth, first offense; trafficking controlled substance, heroin, first offense; third-degree trafficking controlled substance, first offense; trafficking in marijuana; first-degree trafficking controlled substance, opiates, first offense; trafficking controlled substance, Carfentanil or Fentanyl derivatives, first offense; second-degree trafficking controlled substance, first offense; endangering the welfare of a minor, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
