Three businesses host ribbon cuttings
Obituaries
Passed away Friday, April 8th.Funeral Services will be held at 11AM at the Hindman Funeral Services Chapel. Burial will follow at the Youngs Cemetery at Lotts Creek, Ky. Visitation will be held, Monday at Chapel 6-9PM
- Council members ask for resignation of City Attorney, Mayor after audit
- UPDATE: Manchester man dies in KY 80 crash
- New businesses locating throughout Laurel; 3 construction projects underway at Exit 29
- A deeper look into the findings of audit of City and City Tourism
- City tourism addresses issues in audit
- BREAKING NEWS: Auditor's special examination of City of London, London Tourism Commission shows several issues from nepotism to paying vendors without written contracts
- Deeds Recorded, March 21-Mar. 28, 2022
- East Bernstadt School recognizes students on principal's list, honor roll
- Kidd receives hometown welcome after 'American Idol' audition
- Dan Hale celebrates 102nd birthday
