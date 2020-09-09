Laurel County Sheriff's officials conducted two drug investigations on Saturday - confiscating some illicit drugs, drug paraphernalia and cash - and another investigation on Tuesday resulted in more arrests.
The first investigation landed 50-year-old Robert Wayne Moore of Timothy Lane in Corbin in the Laurel County Correctional Center on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; and first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third offense.
Moore's arrest came around 5:05 a.m. Saturday at a business off West Cumberland Gap Parkway, 10 miles south of London, following some information of suspected drug activity involving a white GMC pickup truck. The vehicle was located behind a business and a search was conducted, with Deputies Tommy Houston, Landry Collett, James Fox, and Justin Taylor, along with Shift Sgt. John Inman locating a large amount of methamphetamine and suspected Xanax.
Records from the Laurel County Correctional Center's website showed that Moore was released five hours later on ROR (Released on Own Recognizance), meaning he is responsible to appear in court on his scheduled court date.
Saturday afternoon brought another drug investigation, with three people arrested. That involved Deputies Allen Turner, Brent France and Brad Mink, along with Detectives James Sizemore and Bryon Lawson after Kenneth Vaughn, 27, of Dogwood Springs in London was stopped on Hal Rogers Parkway. Inside Vaughn's silver Saturn Ion, officers found a large amount of methamphetamine. Vaughn was arrested on charges of first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense.
Subsequent to that, detectives and deputies obtained a search warrant for a residence off Ruby Jones Lane, 8 miles north of London, where they found 42-year-old Carl Charboneau of Farley Road in East Bernstadt in possession of a large amount of methamphetamine and a handgun. Charboneau was charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense.
But that investigation took an unexpected turn, when a male identified as 39-year-old Bradley Gregory, also of Farley Road in East Bernstadt drove up to the residence while deputies were present. Gregory was driving a gray Kia Optima and was determined to be under the influence. He now faces charges of DUI, fourth offense; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license, failure to wear seat belts; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; and improper equipment.
Tuesday morning brought two more arrests for persons possessing methamphetamine, furthering Sheriff John Root's promise to ease the flow and distribution of illicit drugs into the county.
Tuesday's arrest came around 12:25 a.m. following a traffic stop on a white Mercedes Benz 500 E along Hal Rogers Parkway. Deputy Justin Taylor determined that the driver was driving on DUI-suspended license and he and a passenger were both in possession of methamphetamine.
Arrested were Carter James Hugg, 20, of O'Neal Road in London, charged with driving on DUI-suspended license, first offense; first-degree possession of controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; and possession of drug paraphernalia. The passenger, 57-year-old Gregory Sizemore, also of O'Neal Road in London, was charged with public intoxication - controlled substance, first-degree possession of controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Both were lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
