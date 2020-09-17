More and more methamphetamine is being confiscated in Laurel County, with three people arrested last Wednesday morning.
Laurel Sheriff's Deputies Justin Taylor and Landry Collett, along with Shift Sgt. John Inman, arrested two people around 2:15 a.m. at a business parking lot off West Cumberland Gap Parkway, 10 miles south of London. That arrest came after deputies investigated a suspicious vehicle - a black Ford Fiesta - with a male and female inside. The investigation resulted in the discovery of a large amount of pseudoephedrine tablets, methamphetamine, suspected Suboxone, marijuana and a large amount of cash. The female attempted to hide some of the meth under the car as she exited it. Deputies also found the male in possession of a flashlight that had been hollowed out and contained two plastic bags with suspected methamphetamine.
The driver, Glenna Neace, 43, of West Third Street in Corbin, was charged with tampering with physical evidence, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of meth precursor, first offense; second-degree possession of controlled substance, prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense; and trafficking in marijuana, first offense.
The passenger, 44-year-old Marcus Lee Abner, also of West Third Street in Corbin, was charged with first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; unlawful possession of meth precursor, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia and trafficking in marijuana, first offense.
Just before 1 a.m., the same trio of Sheriff's officials had conducted another investigation in the same location, where they found 21-year-old Corey Jacob Sanders in the driver's seat of another vehicle. Sanders was reportedly attempting to swallow an object, which was retrieved by Sheriff's officials, and determined to be a plastic bag containing methamphetamine.
Sanders was arrested on charges of tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Later Wednesday morning brought another arrest for trafficking - this time with Steven Lynch, 24, of Collins Lane in Corbin being charged with illegal trafficking of illicit drugs.
Lynch's arrest came at 9:49 a.m. off KY 770, 10 miles south of London after Sheriff's officials investigated a complaint of drug trafficking from a motel room in the area. Deputies found Lynch inside a motel room i possession of suspected methamphetamine, digital scales, a glass pipe and a bag of marijuana. He was charged with first-degree trafficking controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Assisting on that investigation were Laurel Sheriff's Maj. Chuck Johnson, Lieut. Chris Edwards, Detective James Sizemore, Detective Bryon Lawson, Detective Robert Reed, Sgt. Brett Reeves, Deputy Dylan Messer, Deputy Jamie Etherton, Bailiff Jacklyn Johnson, and Bailiff Judy Morgan.
There have been successive arrests made over recent weeks involving the possession, distribution and sale of illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia by Laurel Sheriff's officials and Sheriff John Root stated that those investigations will continue.
