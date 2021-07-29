Three graduate summer session 

It wasn't the traditional commencement exercises, but three graduates of North Laurel High School filed into the board room of the Laurel County School District to the traditional "Pomp and Circumstance" for presentation of their diplomas.
NLHS Principal Michael Black congratulated the graduates participating in the ceremony, stating that those students had overcome obstacles but had made the achievement of receiving their diplomas.
"It's been a very challenging year but you've stayed in there and we're very proud of you," Black said.
The three graduates then received their diplomas. Those students were: Julius Jamie Baptista, Ashley Nicole Blanton and Ricky Alan Moore.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.