Three graduate summer session 

Photo by Nita Johnson

Three students completed their high school academic requirements during the summer school session and were presented with their diplomas during Monday night's Laurel County school board meeting. Pictured here are Kyle Mink, Principal at McDaniel Learning Center, Ricky Alan Moore and Ashley Nicole Blanton, NLHS Principal Mike Black, and Julius Jamie Baptista.

It wasn't the traditional commencement exercises, but three graduates of North Laurel High School filed into the board room of the Laurel County School District to the traditional "Pomp and Circumstance" for presentation of their diplomas.

NLHS Principal Michael Black congratulated the graduates participating in the ceremony, stating that those students had overcome obstacles but had made the achievement of receiving their diplomas.

"It's been a very challenging year but you've stayed in there and we're very proud of you," Black said.

The three graduates then received their diplomas. Those students were: Julius Jamie Baptista, Ashley Nicole Blanton and Ricky Alan Moore.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you