A Laurel grand jury returned indictments against three people accused of strangulation - all of which were separate incidents involving different people.
Casey D. Crawford, 29, of 33 Spring Field Circle of Corbin, faces multiple other charges as well as first-degree strangulation, returned Friday morning in Laurel Circuit Court. The eight-count indictment lists the strangulation charge as well as first-degree unlawful imprisonment, resisting arrest, three counts of second-degree wanton endangerment, fourth-degree assault and third-degree criminal trespass.
Crawford was arrested on April 21 after a female contacted Laurel Dispatch regarding a domestic violence report. The Sheriff's report stated that Crawford had held a female victim inside a home against her will on Monday and Monday night. Once he fell asleep, the female escaped the residence and contacted law enforcement.
Once Sheriff's deputies arrived at the scene, Crawford refused to answer the door. Crisis negotiations were conducted by the Sheriff's Special Response Team, but Crawford still refused to let deputies inside the home. But once deputies secured the residence, they located Crawford hiding under some clothes in a back bedroom of the home. A pistol was also found - within Crawford's reach.
The victim told deputies that Crawford hid hit her with a closed fist in her face, ribs and back and then put a pillow over the face and wouldn't let her leave. Children were also present in the home during the time the female was held against her will.
Crawford's bond was set at $25,000 cash and ordered to have no contact with the victim.
• Dione Kevin Napier, 58, 1794 Chaney Ridge Road in London, was charged with first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault, third-degree terroristic threatening and first-degree persistent felony offender from an incident on June 17.
The indictment states that Napier used his hands to apply pressure on the neck of a female victim, thus "impeding the normal breathing or circulation of blood." According to the indictment, he also smacked and punched the woman, as well as pulling her hair - all while threatening to kill or seriously harm her. The persistent felony charge is derived from three prior felony convictions - the most recent in Laurel County for possession of controlled substance in 2016. Two other felony charges of trafficking marijuana date back to Daviess County in 2014.
Napier has remained incarcerated since his arrest. He is held under $25,000 cash bond on the recent charges and $50,000 cash on charges from a 2019 case.
• Tyler Dechan Hawkins, 20, of 315 London Avenue in Corbin, was also charged with first-degree strangulation from a June 26 incident. Hawkins is also charged with two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree assault, and public intoxication.
According to the indictment, Hawkins applied pressure to a female victim's throat, disrupting her breathing while also breaking furniture, and throwing a TV and hitting the female with it. He is also charged with shoving the female victim into the walls, punching her in the stomach while she was three months pregnant, and pulling her hair. The criminal mischief charge comes from Hawkins damaging the apartment where the female victim rented.
Hawkins' bond was set at $25,000 cash and he remains in custody at the Laurel County Correctional Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.