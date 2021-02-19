Three more deaths and over 100 new cases of COVID were reported by the Laurel County Health Department on Thursday evening.
The health department was closed on Monday for President's Day holiday and on Tuesday for inclement weather, but the additional cases for the week were listed on their Facebook page.
The latest fatalities from the coronavirus were a 63-year-old male, 79-year-old female and 91-year-old male. There were 126 new cases reported between Saturday, Feb.13 and Thursday, Feb. 18. Those cases bring the county's total cases to 5,917 with 39 deaths thus far.
The health department reports that one of the 126 new cases is in a congregate setting and four people were hospitalized. There currently are 816 active cases, but 872 persons are listed as recovered over the past week.
Saturday brought 28 new cases, with 10 males and 18 females testing positive. The largest number of cases was in the 18 to 30 year olds and 41 to 50 year olds, with 8 cases each. There were no cases reported in the over 80 age group.
Sunday's totals affected 10 males and 5 females with the 18 to 30 and 31 to 40 age groups having the highest positive cases with 4 each.
Monday listed 21 new cases with 14 males and 7 females testing positive. The 31 to 40 age bracket had the highest numbers with 7 new cases. There was 1 new case in the over 80 group.
Inclement weather caused most reporting sites to be closed on Tuesday and no cases were reported.
Wednesday showed the highest number of new cases for the week with 38. Of those, there were 12 males and 26 females testing positive. The highest group of new cases was in the 18 to 30 year old group. No cases were reported for the over 80 bracket.
There were 24 cases on Thursday - 9 males and 15 females. The 31 to 40 year old category had the highest numbers with 10 cases, but no cases were reported for persons over 80 years of age.
