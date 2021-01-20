The Laurel County Health Department reported three additional deaths related to COVID-19 this week, bringing the death total to 28 for the county since the pandemic began.
On Tuesday the department reported the death of a 84- and 79-year-old male. On Friday the health department said a death that occurred on Nov. 4 was reviewed at state level and was determined to be a COVID-19 related death as well.
The health department also reported 33 new cases on Tuesday, 37 on Monday, 21 on Sunday, 27 new cases on Saturday, 44 on Friday, 72 on Thursday and 54 last Wednesday.
Of the cases, 84 are currently hospitalized and 86 are within a congregate setting.
The county has seen 4,881 total cases.
