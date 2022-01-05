While the Kentucky legislators discuss redistricting, there is also talk of extending the filing deadline for the May 2022 primary election.
Although that issue is a topic of discussion in Frankfort, the current deadline remains as Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 on the local front.
While only one current London City Council member (Kelly Greene) has filed for re-election thus far, the seat for County Surveyor now has one candidate filing. That spot is filled by Chris Hubbard, who is the current County Surveyor. All six current magistrates have now filed for re-election as well, with only John Crawford in District 1 currently facing opposition. Two other candidates for London City Council have filed, bringing the total to 8.
As of Monday, Jan. 5, the current list of candidates and the office they seek are:
County Judge Executive - David Westerfield (incumbent)
County Attorney - Jodi L. Albright (incumbent)
County Clerk - Joe “Tony Brown (incumbent), Roger Wattenbarger
Property Valuation Administrator - Don McFadden, Neil Warren, Christina McCreary and Michael “Mickey” Adams
Sheriff - John Root (incumbent)
Jailer - Jamie Mosley (incumbent)
Coroner - Mike Masters, Doug E. Bowling (incumbent)
County Surveyor - Chris Hubbard (incumbent)
Mayor - Deborah K. Gilbert, Randall Weddle, Judd Weaver
London City Council - Jerry Smiroldo, Justin R. Young, Sherrie Mays, Chase Carson, Stewart Walker, Rodney Johnson, Kelly Smith Greene, Joshua Samples
District 1 magistrate - John Crawford (incumbent), Wesley Douglas Hampton, Guy Williams. Albert Yaden
District 2 magistrate - Danny Smith (incumbent)
District 3 magistrate - Bobby Overbay (incumbent)
District 4 magistrate - Jeff Book (incumbent)
District 5 magistrate - Billy B. Oakley (incumbent)
District 6 magistrate - Richard Bales (incumbent)
Constable District 1 - Dawn Renee Hearn, Justin A. Williams
Constable District 2 - Kenneth Hutton, Steven D. Cornn
Constable District 3 - Jimmy L. Lewis (incumbent)
Constable District 4 - Carl R. Cheek, Travis Gregory
Constable District 5 - Richard “Rick” Yaden
Constable District 6 - David O. Griffith (incumbent)
In the state races, 27th Judicial Circuit Judge Greg Lay and Michael O. Caperton have filed for re-election. The circuit judge term is one of 8 years. Current Family Court Judge Stephen Jones has also filed for re-election.
In the District Judge race, both current Laurel/Knox County Judges, John Chappell and Wendell "Skip" Hammons have filed their paperwork for re-election.
