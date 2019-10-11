Thriller Ride hits London on Saturday

Cyclists will be taking to the roadways this Saturday as the annual Thriller Ride gets underway.
The ride will begin at 8:30 a.m. from its starting point at the Farmers Market off Dixie Street. According to Peter Mitchell with Capital Bikes and the Cumberland Valley Cycling Club, approximately 35 cyclists have already registered for the event, although the registration is open until Saturday morning.
"Anyone wanting to participate can register on Friday night at Dreaming Creek Brewery between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. They are having live music and free food to riders, and some of the proceeds from the evening will be donated back to the cycling club," Mitchell said. "We will also have open registration for the ride from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Saturday at Farmers Market."
Registration is $35 per person with a choice of five different routes through Laurel County.
The routes include the Thriller Route of 62 miles, the Zombie Route of 44 miles, the Monster Mash Route of 38 miles and the Screamer Route of 25 miles.
The final route is shorter and begins later. The Trick or Treat Route offers a scenic site of Laurel County with a 13-mile ride that also challenges participants to don their most daunting or daring costume for a chance to win prizes in the Halloween costume contest. The Trick or Treat ride will begin at 9:15 a.m.
The routes are located primarily in the northeastern section of the county, although the two lengthiest routes will edge over into Jackson and Clay counties. Motorists in those areas should be observant of the cyclists along the roadways.
Registration for the cycling Halloween costume contest is at 8 a.m. on Saturday, with judging at 8:15 a.m.
A description of the Thriller Route is rolling hills for the first 40 miles with a flatter route for the remaining 22 miles. The Zombie Route offers some rolling hills for the first 30 miles, but levels out for the remaining 14 miles. The Monster Mash Route combines the Screamer and Trick or Treat routes, which is described as "mostly flat with a few small hills" for the Screamer route, while the Trick or Treat route is "pancake level flat."
Anyone interested in participating in the event is encouraged to register on Friday evening or on Saturday morning. The event is sponsored by the Cumberland Valley Cycling Club.
