The harsh cold and slick rain on Saturday morning did nothing to deter bicyclists from the Thriller Ride. The Halloween-themed bicycle ride allowed participants to pick from five routes starting from the Farmers Market. Route distances were 62 miles (Thriller Route), 44 miles (Zombie Route), 38 miles (Monster Mash Route), 25 miles (Screamer Route) and 13 miles (Trick or Treat Route). Participants enjoyed great rest stops, SAG support, maps and cue sheets.
