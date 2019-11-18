A Parker Road man was found not guilty of drug possession during a one-day trial in Laurel Circuit Court last week.
Paul Edward Thurmond, 43, of London was charged with first-degree possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia from a traffic stop on Dec. 30. Thurmond took the case to a jury trial on Wednesday and was found not guilty on both charges.
At the time of his arrest, he was additionally charged with failure to signal, which was dropped from the charges prior to the trial.
That came after Thurmond failed to give a turn signal while turning into the Walmart parking lot. During the traffic stop conducted by Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Jake Miller, there were three warrants against Thurmond and he had no proof of insurance for the truck he was driving. When the K-9 dog "Gotcha" was brought out, she alerted to illegal drugs in the truck and a search led to the discovery of a black zip up bag that had a glass pipe and a small bag with a white crystal substance believed to be meth inside it.
The jury instructions outlined each charge, giving jurors the options they had in deciding the verdict. The conditions in which the possession of controlled substance charge were that Thurmond should be found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt if: (1) he knowingly and unlawfully had in his possession a quantity of methamphetamine, and (2) that he knew the substance so possessed by him was methamphetamine. The possession of drug paraphernalia charge required all 12 jurors to agree that Thurmond "possessed with intent to use" a glass pipe and that he "did so with the intent to inhale or otherwise introduce methamphetamine into the human body."
For the not guilty verdict, jurors were reminded that "The law presumes a defendant to be innocent of a crime and the indictment shall not be considered as evidence or as having any weight against him. You shall find the defendant not guilty unless you are satisfied that from the evidence alone, and beyond a reasonable doubt, that he is guilty. If upon the whole case you have a reasonable doubt that he is guilty, you shall find him not guilty."
