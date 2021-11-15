A two-vehicle crash on KY 1006 on Thursday left two people dead and another injured.
The press release from the London City Police states the crash occurred on Thursday, Nov. 11 at 9:09 p.m. near the intersection of Reams Lane.
A 2007 Kia Optima driven by 21-year-old Christian Shrader of London, was traveling eastbound on KY 1006 when he struck a westbound Cadillac SUV, operated by Eric Smith of Piedmont, South Carolina. Two passengers in the Kia - Jacy Ferrell, 20, of London, and 20-year-old Daniel Smith of Corbin - were pronounced dead at the scene.
The drivers of the vehicle were transported to Saint Joseph London for treatment of injuries.
The collision shut down the roadway for reconstruction of the accident.
London Police Lt. Ryan Jackson is heading the ongoing investigation. He was assisted at the scene by Chief Darrel Kilburn, Cpl. Drew Jackson, Laurel County Sheriff Deputy Brad Mink and other members of the London Police Department. Other agencies assisting at the scene were the London Fire Department, London Laurel Rescue Squad, Ambulance Inc of Laurel and the Laurel County Coroner’s Office.
These two deaths bring the county's fatalities to 11 for the year. The last traffic fatality took place on Sept. 14.
