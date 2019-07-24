This week's edition of Thursday Night Live is offering a new twist to the usual musical entertainment.
In front of the Laurel County Courthouse, this week will offer some early holiday shopping opportunities as well as some delectables from local vendors.
London Downtown is hosting "Christmas in July" this week, beginning at 6:30 p.m. with musical entertainment beginning at 7 p.m. Featured this week are Jordan Allen and the Bellwethers, followed by Caleb Gilbert and Tarshack Revival will take the stage at 8 p.m.
While those attending are listening to music, they can take advantage of numerous vendors who will be present along Cumberland Valley National Bank - as well as a mid-summer visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus. The Christmas couple will make an appearance for free photos with children and adults as part of the celebration.
Some of the vendors present include: Becky Baker - Momma B's Crafts & Tees; Cassandra Trosper - Trospers Creations; Katie Moore - Made With Love artistry; Mary Sergent - Southern Charm of London; Tysha Stamper - Unique Creations; Hemplogix CBD Oil, Rhonda McQueen - Off the Hook; Mark/Janet LePalm - design crafters; Caroline Moore designs; Dreama Hughes - Dreamy Stitchery; Teresa Day - Art by Day and handmade wired jewelry; Dennis Reynolds - Log Dog Woodworking; Karen Neace - Haven of Grace apparel; Jake Brookholder - J&E Baskets; Nikki Yearta - Zoey Zane Designs, and Lori Johnson - Southern and Bourbon.
Food vendors will also be on hand, including the South Laurel High School band to sell sweet delights.
The event is free and the public is encouraged to attend.
