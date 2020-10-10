Fall is a good time to renovate cool-season pastures and plan for the future of your pasture management program. If you have ever wondered how forage specialists develop their recommendations for certain pasture management practices, you can see the results of various techniques firsthand through time-lapse videos developed by the University of Kentucky's forage extension program.
Through these short videos, available on the KYForages YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/c/KYForages, you can watch and compare the growth and development of a variety of cool- and warm-season forages that are a direct result of different management practices. Some of the forages included in the videos are alfalfa, tall fescue, orchardgrass and bermudagrass.
The videos explore many different pasture management practices including proper seeding depth, impact of winter management, rotational grazing impacts and the seeding vigor of different forage species.
For more information on pasture management, contact the Laurel County office of the University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service.
Source: Chris Teutsch, UK forage extension specialist
