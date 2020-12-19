These days, more of us are struggling to find something new and different to fix for dinner. The Laurel County Extension Homemakers are currently offering some timeless recipes that can help you add a little variety to your table.
Recipes to Remember has long been a favorite go-to cookbook in many local households and has now been reprinted and offered for sale to support Laurel County Homemakers activities.
“The cookbook was first printed in the early 80s and there are a lot of great recipes,” said Judi Cissell O’Bryan, Laurel Country Extension Agent for Family and Consumer Sciences Education. “You may even find recipes from some of your family members or neighbors tucked inside.”
At $15 each, the cookbooks make terrific gifts for the upcoming holidays. It is also a great way to get your children in the kitchen to learn to cook, and to put those math lessons to practical use.
You can stop by the Laurel County Extension office until Friday, December 18 to make your purchase. Curbside pickup service is also available, if you prefer. Simply pull up, call the office and someone will bring your cookbooks to the car. Cookbooks can also be mailed directly to your gift recipient for $5 extra to cover the postage.
For more information, contact the Laurel County Extension Office at 606-864-4167.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.