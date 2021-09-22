Timmy Truett nominated as Republican candidate for House District 89 Special Election  

MCKEE – Local Republicans of Jackson, Laurel and Madison counties nominated Timmy Truett of McKee to be the GOP candidate for the Nov. 2, 2021 special election for the vacancy in House District 89. The district includes Jackson County and parts of Laurel and Madison Counties.
“Timmy Truett is an exciting candidate – as a school leader and local family farmer, he is in touch with the values and way of life for constituents in his district,” Republican Party of Kentucky Executive Director Sarah Van Wallaghen said. “His background and experience make Timmy Truett ready to lead on day one and we couldn’t be prouder to have such a great candidate ready to hold this district for our Republican supermajorities in Frankfort.”
Timmy Truett is the principal at McKee Elementary School in Jackson County. Under Truett’s leadership, in 2019 McKee Elementary School was one of only 37 elementary schools in the state to be named a five-star school – and one of only 56 schools in the state to receive the top rating that year. The Truett family also owns and operates a local farming business and agritourism attraction in McKee, the Truett Pumpkin Patch.
