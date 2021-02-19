The death on Tuesday from carbon monoxide poisoning from using a generator signals the need for awareness on proper use of devices as the winter storm continues through Friday.
Generators, electric heaters and other household devices used for heat can cause poisoning and fire hazards while many residents in the area deal with power outages and try other means to keep warm.
The Laurel County Health Department posted some guidelines for residents about carbon monoxide poisoning and some safety precautions to keep people safe.
You Can Prevent Carbon Monoxide Exposure
• Do have your heating system, water heater and any other gas, oil, or coal burning appliances serviced by a qualified technician every year.
• Do install a battery-operated or battery back-up CO detector in your home. Check or replace the battery when you change the time on your clocks each spring and fall. If the detector sounds leave your home immediately and call 911.
• Do seek prompt medical help if you suspect CO poisoning and are feeling dizzy, light-headed, or nauseated.
• Don’t use a generator, charcoal grill, camp stove, or other gasoline or charcoal-burning device inside your home, basement, or garage or near a window.
• Don’t run a car or truck inside a garage attached to your house, even if you leave the door open.
• Don’t burn anything in a stove or fireplace that isn’t vented.
• Don’t heat your house with a gas oven.
• Don’t use a generator, pressure washer, or any gasoline-powered engine less than 20 feet from any window, door, or vent. Use an extension cord that is more than 20 feet long to keep the generator at a safe distance.
