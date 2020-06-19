Top priorities for incumbent Robinson include God, guns, country and family  

STATE SENATE 21ST DISTRICT — An entrepreneur, a broker and farmer by trade, and an outdoorsman is how Albert Robinson, a Republican candidate for the 21st District state senate race, describes himself.
Robinson, the incumbent for the senate race, said that he is running because he is the senior majority senator. As a God, gun, country, family type conservative, Robinson said that he is a protector and a supporter of the constitution.
Over the years, we have lost ground on the First and Second Amendments, Robinson said. He wants to take back the ground lost on those amendments.
Robinson said he is the best candidate for the job because he has been sworn in 41 years out of the last 49. He said he is a redistricting expert which will be a valuable asset going into the next few years. Robinson said that his expertise is why leadership asked him to run for another term.
Robinson said three planks of his platform that he wants his constituents to know about is that he is a social conservative, a strong supporter of the Constitution and has an endorsement from Right to Life.
His top priority, he said, will be God, guns, country and family if he is re-elected.
