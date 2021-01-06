The past year was indeed a challenging one, filled with news stories affecting the lives of residents in the area.
The most read stories of 2020 involved the COVID-19 pandemic and its emergence into the county in late March. Other stories making the top list on the Sentinel Echo's webpage included a missing 3-year-old child, the discovery of a body in Levi Jackson Park, sexual allegations against a North Laurel Middle School teacher who was later suspended and the domestic violence incident involving one of Laurel County's five state representatives.
Lexington man charged with murder of man found in Levi Jackson Park:
The discovery of a man's body near the amphitheater of Levi Jackson Park on July 2 was the most read story on the . The body of 53-year-old James Mays was discovered in the camping area above the amphitheater by some campers around 6 p.m. With the case being determined a homicide, the search for a suspect began by London City Police, with Edward D. Brewer, 42, of Lexington being arrested two days later. Brewer remains in the Laurel County Correctional Center, charged with murder.
Parents sue school board over graduation plans
The planned graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2020 hit a snag when some parents filed a lawsuit against the school board just days prior to the event. The Laurel County School District devised a student-only ceremony that would be videotaped and distributed to all graduates. Those ceremonies were scheduled for May 6 and 7 and would allow the traditional presentation of diplomas with school administrators only and had gotten approval on the group size of 10 students at a time from the Laurel County Health Department. But some parents were upset over that plan and filed a lawsuit disputing that procedure. The case came before Laurel Circuit Judge Michael Caperton, who ruled that the ceremony would include the graduating student and two adults. That left the school district officials to devise another plan that would not exceed 10 people in the same area of the county's two high schools and extending the school year past its planned days of service.
Road rage incident leaves Barbourville man dead
When two drivers became enraged near an intersection in southern Laurel County on July 29 and pulled off U.S. 25, one man wound up dead from gunshots exchanged during the dispute. The incident took place around 3:30 p.m. along U.S. 25-S and U.S. 25-E after the two men argued at the intersection, with both pulling off the roadway onto Hanes Baker Road. Jack Davis, 40, was driving an SUV with two other passengers and reportedly got out of his vehicle and approached a pickup truck with two passengers - one of whom was the man Davis had argued with on the roadway. Davis was shot multiple times during the incident and was transported to Baptist Health Corbin, where he later died. The driver of the pickup truck, who has not been named by local law enforcement, has not yet been charged with any crime stemming from the incident.
Vendors pull goods from London's Vendors Mall in May, business closes on Dec. 31
The COVID-19 pandemic that caused non-essential businesses to close for two months affected merchandisers at the London Vendors Mall when they were billed for rental space for that time frame, but could not retrieve their goods. The situation came to light in late May when vendors attempted to settle their concerns with the owner, Teresa Mullins. But Mullins did not answer calls and allegedly had little to no contact with vendors during the time the store was closed. When the store opened on Tuesday, May 26, many of the vendors were waiting to enter and remove their goods from the store.
The number of vendors continued to decrease throughout the year, with the announcement that it was permanently closing on Dec. 31.
COVID-19 Cases
While the world dealt with a new and deadly virus, the first case of coronavirus in Laurel County was reported on March 24 by the Laurel County Health Department. Sadly, the first death from COVID-19 in the county came less than two weeks later, on April 3. As the numbers of tests and new cases increased, so did the death toll. By Dec. 15, there had been 15 deaths from coronavirus related issues, with the county's cases rising to over 4,000 by the end of the year.
3-year-old disappears, found safe
The news of a missing child on June 9 was a highly viewed story in June when 3-year-old Ayrabella Strunk was last seen off Lynn Acres Road in southern Laurel County on the afternoon of June 9. Laurel Sheriff's officials issued a missing person report, asking for the public's assistance in locating the child, who was believed to be with her biological father and an adult female. The child was located safe the following day.
NLMS teacher suspended pending inappropriate sexual contact
A North Laurel Middle School teacher was suspended after several allegations of inappropriate sexual contact with minors came to light in October. The teacher, whose name was not published, was reportedly a youth minister in Clay County several years prior and was being accused of having sexual contact with minors during that time. Those claims against the teacher prompted his suspension, according to a statement by Laurel County School Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett. Bennett's statement said that the safety of students was the top priority and that the teacher had been suspended pending an investigation by law enforcement officials.
No information on the status of the investigation or any legal charges against the teacher has been released.
State Rep. Robert Goforth arrested for strangulation, assault
A domestic dispute involving a Laurel County state representative in April made state headlines after he was charged with strangulation and assault.
Robert Goforth, Republican, 89th District, was arrested on April 21 after his wife went to Laurel Dispatch, requesting to talk with an officer. The woman said she and Goforth had argued and that he had grabbed her by the neck and strangled her with an Ethernet cord. The police report stated that officers could see visible marks on the woman's forehead, neck and arms. The woman said the two were arguing over her phone and that she was able to escape the home by promising to unlock her phone.
Goforth, who was running for re-election in the May primary and November general election, was indicted by a Laurel grand jury in September. That case is still pending.
Goforth was re-elected as state representative in November, defeating his Democratic opponent by a decisive margin.
Goforth's arrest came less than a week after the another Laurel County resident - and representative - was arrested for DUI. 90th District representative Derek Lewis was taken into custody after he drove into a ditch along Hatcher Road. Lewis was reportedly returning home after ending the legislative session in Frankfort just hours earlier. Lewis's case is also still pending.
NLHS football player dies in 4-wheeling accident
A four-wheeling accident in a rural section of western Laurel County sent shock waves through the community as the news of the death of North Laurel High School football player, Kole Robinson, spread.
Kole and his older brother, Konar, were riding along a heavily wooded section of High Moore Road when the ATV left the roadway and struck a tree. Both were taken for medical treatment, but Kole was pronounced dead at Saint Joseph London a short time later. Konar, 18, was taken to the University of Kentucky Medical Center where he underwent surgery to remove his spleen. He remained hospitalized for over a week.
Kole Robinson, just days away from his 16th birthday, was remembered by his coaches and players at the next ballgames, with his teammates serving as pall bearers at his funeral. NLHS head football coach Chris Larkey said he had been coaching for 31 years, but Robinson's death is the first time he had ever experienced the death of a player.
