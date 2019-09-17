True Colors Painting of London worked over the Labor Day holiday to paint the outside of the Laurel County Courthouse, including the steeple. The paint was cracking and peeling and needed to be replaced.
Lillie Belle Harville, 91, wife of James Edward Harville, died September 11, 2019. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday in London Funeral Home Chapel with burial at Locust Grove Cemetery, Keavy. Visitation will begin at noon Saturday.
