The 2021 World Chicken Festival kicked off this weekend in downtown London, bringing some funny memories to many board members who were involved in the establishment of the festivities in 1990.
Board members Tom Handy and Delford McKnight reflected on some of the past festivals, how it came about, and some of the funnier moments of the three-decade celebration.
Handy and McKnight, along with Caner Cornett, Jim Handy, Lawrence Kuhl, former Tourism Director Ken Harvey, and the late Bruce Yandell, were all founding members of the London-Laurel County Tourism Commission and were involved with the Kentucky Tourism Commission's initiative to increase tourism by hosting annual festivals.
McKnight said the idea was well taken by board members and the idea to promote the first Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant in southern Laurel County as the theme of the festival.
"We had the idea of the festival but we hadn't come up with a name for it yet," McKnight said. "We talked about calling it the London Chicken Festival or the Kentucky Chicken Festival. Then Lawrence Kuhl said, 'We'll call it the World Chicken Festival'."
McKnight laughed, adding, "Most of the time if you called it the Chicken Festival, Lawrence would correct you and call it the World Chicken Festival."
Handy also recalled a humorous event surrounding the annual festival.
"We had a film crew come in here from Japan," Handy said. "They asked me to show them around. Not one of them spoke a word of English. But we were going around and they wanted to know where the chickens were!"
During the initial years of the festival, live chickens were part of the festival. But due to the food vendors and sanitary reasons, live animals were soon banned from the display.
"We used to have live chickens, but we didn't then, so I tried to tell them about Kentucky Fried Chicken and Colonel Sanders," Handy said. "That was hard to do because they didn't speak a word of English. They were here to film chickens so I told them about some chicken farms in the area. We still don't know how they heard of us or how they came here."
The board members were also renowned for wearing overalls printed with chickens for several years during the festival. One year, board members donned their familiar country clothes and performed a song on stage.
