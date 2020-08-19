The coronavirus pandemic has caused another cancellation of a highly attended event — with city tourism commissioners voting to cancel this year's Boo on Main.
Tourism Executive Director Chris Robinson said waiting until September to make a decision would be too late, but suggested that if the event were cancelled, to use the funds set aside for Boo on Main to be used for Halloween decorations at Town Center.
"The option is to take those funds normally used for that event to decorate Town Center that people can see every night. I think they'd enjoy that," he explained. "It will give some photo opportunities and something for people to enjoy. I don't think it's a good idea to move forward — at least not in the capacity it's been held in the past years."
Commissioner Troy House made the motion to cancel Boo on Main, with Commissioner Steve Berry seconding the motion.
Brittany Cradic, former co-executive tourism director and executive director of London Downtown, said even if restrictions on large crowds were lifted by that time, the huge turnout of past years would still make social distancing extremely difficult. Cradic is now executive director of the London Community Center.
Security at Levi Jackson Park campground was a debated topic during Monday's meeting, with Park Manager Joey Engle presenting two bids for a gate to prevent unauthorized people from the campground area. Engle said there had been people entering the campgrounds after the office closed, staying overnight and leaving before the office opened — thus not paying the camping fees. Another problem the campground has experienced is teenagers entering the campground and "racing" in the back loop, thus creating a danger to themselves and campers.
Engle presented two bids, explaining that a third company had not yet responded. Those bids were $15,300 and the other at $23,100. Berry advocated accepting the lower bid that would include a gate with capability of a code that campers can use to access the campground at night. Engle said that bathrooms at the park were also being damaged. That topic was tabled while the discussion moved on the security guards.
Commissioner Starr Handy recommended using a security guard to patrol the area, with Berry suggesting using Storm Security for additional patrolling. That sparked a debate whether to use the local security company or hire a full time employee for the city as a security guard. Berry said Storm Security employees were paid $13.23 per hour. Engle said the city was paying $15 an hour for guards, with Commissioner Starr Handy saying that hiring a city employee would also include benefits that would increase the costs for the city. Engle debated the $1.75 per hour difference in pay, citing that a full time city employee could be a retiree who did not require retirement pay or other benefits.
Berry added that spreading out the area of patrols could be advantageous to the park security, and that even if the city hired a full time employee, the pay rate should remain at $13.23. Parks and Recreation Director Mackey Williams said that since security guards had been utilized at the park, the number of incidents had drastically decreased.
The fairgrounds property initiated another debate, with that topic tabled as well. Berry, who chaired the committee, said that Tom Handy, Chris Robinson, Mackey Williams, Glenn Williams and Lois McWhorter had talked about the needs at the fairground property. That committee decided that the fairgrounds committee had three suggestions.
"The first is to modernize the fairgrounds and bring it back to what it should be," he said. "We need to start with a clean slate to work with and include some demolition and taking down certain structures."
Those remaining would be the agriculture barn, the pavilion with the concession stand, stage and bathrooms, metal shed. The block bathrooms, the horse ring, the large bleacher stand and some playground equipment were among the items to be removed. Redoing the softball fields was also suggested, although the existing lights would remain.
The second suggestion was to institute a seven-member board with six different organization being involved. Those include a representative from the city tourism, county tourism, Chamber of Commerce, Laurel County Fiscal Court, London City Council and county extension office. Those six would then choose a community person not involved in any of the other entities as the seventh board member. Board members would serve on staggered terms, to be determined once the board was established.
"This board would be in charge of the planning, development, operation and maintenance of the fairgrounds. This would be out of the hands of the London City Tourism or any other faction," Berry said, adding that those representatives would be unbiased and objective about the property.
The third suggestion was to hold a public forum after the fairgrounds board was formed so the public could have input into the renovation of the fairgrounds. Berry said that after that, a site planner for the area would probably be hired to look at the needs from the future.
"We want to get away from the brick and mortar, we see it getting away from big buildings, being used for expos, rentals and outdoor activities. When you go out there now, you only see what is cleared. The fairgrounds consists of 55 acres and there's a lot of property to the right as you go in that can be cleared," Berry explained. "We might want to put up a giant steel open structure with a concrete floor, with no poles."
Berry added that Doug Phelps was Fair Manager for 30 years and was knowledgeable about the area and had participated in the committee meetings about that property. He said property had not been managed correctly over the past several years and that the suggestions were related to improve the area. Those participating in the committee meeting were Tom Handy, who was involved in the initial establishment of the fairgrounds while with the London Jaycees, Doug Phelps, and Glenn Williams with the County Extension office. Berry added that he had also talked with Steve Edge with the City Sanitation, who said he could help.
But demolition was quickly nixed by London Mayor Troy Rudder, who said that City Attorney Larry Bryson should be consulted before any demolition could begin.
"Before you do that you need to consult with your attorney because you don't own it, it's only leased. The city still owns it," Rudder said. "Any property that will be torn down and any property plans has to go to the city first."
Bryson was ill and was not at Monday's meeting, although Berry added that he planned to have Bryson draw up the legal papers.
Rudder said the city had to approve any property to be demolished or removed. Chris Robinson then said that some playground equipment was a safety hazard with Berry adding that the bleachers were antiquated. Phelps interjected that the only difference was ownership - which previously was state owned and leased to the county, then changed ownership from the city to the city tourism commission. Rudder again stated that the city owns the property, not the city tourism commission and that the lease with tourism did not specify any demolition or removal of structures or property. Robinson again stated that "rusty slides" and other items were safety hazards and needed to be removed.
Starr Handy then made a motion to demolition equipment at the fairgrounds, pending review by Bryson.
• A disc golf tournament at Whitley Branch may soon be in the works, as commissioners heard from organizers during Monday's regular monthly meeting.
The event was suggested for Saturday, Oct. 10, which will precipitate another such event in Corbin the next day. Organizers said the turnout could range from 30 to 130 participants and hosting it at the Whitley Branch Veterans Park would not interfere with citizens wishing to utilize the park. Registration for the event would bring in people from across the state or some out-of-state and registration will be done online.
• Williams said demolition at the former World Chicken Festival site on Dixie Street was completed and other construction on the property of Whitley Branch park was ongoing. Drainage has been a problem, with beaver dams complicating that, as well as installation of a 6-inch water line with a fire hydrant nearby. Expansion of the park will add 50 parking spaces as well.
