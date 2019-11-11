Travelers wishing to take a brief rest and get information on the area and scenic sites will have an alternative while the Whitley County Welcome Center is closed for construction.
The London-Laurel County Tourism Commission is now serving as a rest stop location for motorists wishing to take a break from the road and learn more about the area.
That decision was announced Wednesday through a partnership with the Tourism Commission and the District 11 Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
The tourist information center is located just off Exit 41 of Interstate 75 off West KY 80 at mile point 10.47, between McDonald's and Cheddar's. Although semi-truck parking is not available, the center does offer parking for non-commercial vehicles as well as public bathrooms and information packets on historic and scenic sites and events in the area.
Motorists can obtain travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.gov, www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile app. Information for District 11 counties can also be obtained by visiting their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or on Twitter at www.Twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.
