Town Center Christmas Tree: how Laurel residents feel now

The Christmas Tree at the Town Center has left some Laurel County residents dazzled. Others are left questioning the decision of the London Tourism and Convention Commission's decision to spend so much on such a tree.
Standing 34-feet, flashing with intricate patterns and jingling various holiday tunes, the tree took a major investment. The Commission purchased it for approximately $85,000, funded by the restaurant tax. The city plans for the tree to be used each year to attract guests to downtown London, with hopes it will increase spending at local businesses.
There is a disconnect between tourism's confidence and the concerns of others. One man called the Sentinel, questioning why $85,000 went towards a Christmas tree, as opposed to a means of feeding hungry children in the Laurel County area.
The tourism commission money is restricted to only spending on tourism-related causes in an effort to bring in tourism to stimulate the local economy.
The Sentinel-Echo surveyed residents to acquire a pulse on what the public perception of the new tree has been thus far. One woman said, "I don't understand why it was so expensive, but it looks beautiful." Her husband joked: "I thought it'd have been bigger."
"I think it looks beautiful," was one of the prevailing sentiments among those who visited the tree. That is what Ginevea, a local resident, had to say about it.
"I like the way the lights go up and down," she continued. "Especially with all its different designs. That makes it unique."
Sandy, another local, was cautiously optimistic about the tree.
"I initially thought it was expensive," she said, "but when I saw it and when I heard it, I thought it was all worth it. I love the look of the whole little park (the Town Center.)"
While Sandy had her concerns eased, some remain skeptical.
"That much money should have gone towards our roads," a man named Ryan told the Sentinel. "You should have been able to do a number on the roads for $85,000." Among much of the comments calling the tree beautiful are similarly common remarks calling it expensive.
It is of note that Laurel County received a $229,250 grant from the Transportation Cabinet this month that is going towards various road-related projects, including the resurfacing of Levi Jackson Mill Road, North Mill Street and South Mill Street.
The Christmas Tree was discussed during December's City Tourism and Convention Commission meeting. The consensus among the commission members had been that the tree was a success.
Steve Berry of the commission noted he was always seeing people by the tree, even in the cold.
Tish Rudder, director of the London Community Center and attendee during the December's commission meeting, recalled that many of the people who expressed concern of the tree towards her are pleased to see how it turned out.
