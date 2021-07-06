The second Town Center concert series kicked off the Fourth of July weekend with its own bang - the double header of Yesterday's Wine and Superfecta performing rock and rhythm favorites.
The city's newest park hosted a large crowd for the event with a special twist - a reunion of some 1982 Laurel County graduates performing in Yesterday's Wine while other graduates of that year cheered on the band from the audience. John Carmack, Rick Baker, Chuck Stuber and Kip Jervis began playing together while in high school and have continued their impromptu performances over the years, despite Carmack and Baker now residing in other states. Stuber said the band had not performed together in five years but a practice session on Thursday night solidified the musical talents that revived on stage for nearly 300 people on Friday night.
Their performance was well accepted, as was the rhythm brought to the stage by Superfecta. This group is well known to those who attend the CHI Saint Joseph London Gala each year as the headlining musical group for that fundraising event, bringing dance and classic rock tunes for the crowd.
The concert was emceed by Forcht Broadcasting personalities, Terry Harris and Dave Begley, who introduced each group and revved up the crowd for the musical performances.
Organizers were well pleased with the turnout, while attendees were equally pleased with the evening's offerings.
"The weather was perfect and we had a good turnout for two bands who did wonderful shows," said Chris Robinson, executive director of City of London Tourist Commission, who sponsors the summer concert series.
The Town Center concerts will continue on the first Friday of August and September. Local group, West Wind Drive, formerly known as Frontier, will perform during the August session.
