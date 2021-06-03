Friday will be a momentous day in downtown London with the COVID-delayed ribbon cutting for Town Center Park, followed by the kickoff of the inaugural Town Center Concert Series.
This hometown celebration will feature free live music from local bands My Finest Hour and Sneaky Pete and headlined by country music performer Julie Roberts. Roberts made her debut in 2004 with the single “Break Down Here” which was a Top 20 hit on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.
My Finest Hour features Laurel County natives who perform their original music as well as cover songs from the 1970s and beyond. Sneaky Pete also brings back the days of rock with their performance that always brings out a large drawing, continuing their legend of music from
The live music will begin at 6:30 p.m. Spectators are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket. Food trucks will be at Town Center dishing out a wide variety of fresh cuisine to enhance a wonderful evening of live performances in London’s beautiful new downtown park.
Guests will be required to adhere to Covid-19 CDC Guidelines. The Town Center Concert Series will feature live music shows on July 2, August 6, and September 3. Stay tuned for additional details on these upcoming concerts.
