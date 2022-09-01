The Labor Day weekend celebration will offer a triple-header concert at Town Center on Saturday evening.
This concert will feature local bands who have established strong followings in the region and offers a blend of country and rock.
Saturday’s show will feature Tone Control, Paint Creek and My Finest Hour. The show will begin at 6 p.m. with Tone Control leading the entertainment venue. Paint Creek will follow, with My Finest Hour closing down the house.
Tone Control has played in music venues across the region. Paint Creek was founded by brothers Eric and Alec Poore, and is Kentucky’s new up-and-coming name in country. My Finest Hour is straight ahead rock and roll band that throws in a little R&B and pop from the 70s, 80s, 90s, and 2000s.
This is the next to last concert for the Town Center series of 2022. Saturday, September 10, will offer another triple header of musical entertainment, once again featuring local bands.
The Town Center concerts are free to the public. Food and drink vendors will be available with delectables for purchase. Parking will be available in adjacent lots by Town Center.
Bring your lawn chair, blanket and entire family for this evening of entertainment and celebrate the Labor Day weekend!
