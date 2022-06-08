Warm sunny weather on a Friday evening brought out a huge crowd to Town Center Park for the first of the summer concert series of 2022.
Headlining Friday's free concert was country singer/songwriter Clay Walker, who performed a set of his original songs as well as some long-time favorites from other artists. The crowd of over 1,000 people stood during most of Walker's concert, singing and clapping along to the rhythm.
Opening this year's concert series was London band, 8 Daze Sober, who performed favorite cover tunes as well as some original songs as well.
A variety of vendors including clothing and food vendors gathered around the side of London Elementary School to offer their goods while both bands set up souvenir booths to sell their CDs, T-shirts, and hats.
The next Town Center concert is set for Friday, July 1, and features "80s Block Party" theme with the Bueller Band headlining that show.
