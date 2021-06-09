Friday evening marked the celebration of Town Center Park's first musical concert and it was heralded in with a large crowd and food vendors to ensure its success.
Town Center Park was completed last year, but plans for the summer concert series were cancelled after the pandemic restricted crowd size and prevented the music series from taking place. The park did undergo holiday decorations during the Halloween and Christmas seasons, and although no organized events were held, the scenery did draw large crowds to the area for seasonal photographs.
But as vaccines became available and crowd restrictions are being lifted, London City officials set Friday as the official date to open the park for public events. A ribbon-cutting opened Friday's schedule at 6:30 p.m., with three musical acts breaking in the stage.
My Finest Hour, featuring all local musicians performing popular cover songs from the rock era of the 1970s to the present, rocked the stage for an hour-long performance that was well received by the crowd present. Emcees for the evening were radio personalities Dave Begley and Terry Harris of London's Forcht Broadcasting, who introduced each performer.
Next came Sneaky Pete, who became popular locally during the 1970s and is always a large crowd-drawer at each performance. Country, rock, soft rock and folk songs headlined the performance that brought cheers from the crowd.
Country music sensation Julie Roberts wound down Friday's music fest with a variety of songs including her 2004 Billboard Top 20 Country Single, "Break Down Here." Roberts has also released two albums and is also recognized for her singles, "Rain on a Tin Roof" and "Wake Up Older." Roberts, who is six months expectant with her first child, also blended in her renditions of popular country songs from other artists during Friday's performance in her first visit to London.
Organizers were well pleased with the crowd turnout as well as the vendors participating in Friday's event.
The Town Center Summer Concert Series will take place on the first Friday of each month until August. Musical performances begin at 7 p.m. and will features several local bands as well as headlining acts for each month.
