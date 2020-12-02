There was no official ceremony for the lighting of the Christmas tree at Town Center Park this year, but several people still gathered to watch the tree come to life on Tuesday evening.
At 5 p.m., the lights engaged and the familiar sound of Christmas songs launched this year's celebration of the Christmas season in the city.
Chris Robinson, executive director of City of London Tourism Commission, said the holiday decor at the downtown park was a group effort involving a number of people.
"We have Eric Stallard with the city police, the street crew and parks and recreation, London Downtown and lots of other people who have volunteered to help," Robinson said.
The Christmas tree, which made its debut last year, plays music for 15 minutes every 30 minutes from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m., seven days per week, and plays songs with color changing lights to highlight particular holiday tunes. Robinson said the Christmas tree display will remain until Jan. 3.
The park also features festive scenes to enhance the mood of the holiday season. Multi-colored balls adorn the entrance of the park, offset by lighted candy canes, smaller Christmas trees and ornaments that create a colorful background for holiday pictures. A backdrop of Santa Claus offsets the stage area that is adorned by white sculptured snowflakes to complete the holiday setting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.