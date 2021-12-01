Town Center Park was filled with people Tuesday night, anxious for the lighting of the Christmas tree to bring in the official Christmas season in downtown London.
The evening began with musical performances from local schools while several vendors delved out hot chocolate on an unseasonably warm winter night.
The countdown for the tree lighting brought hundreds out to the park to witness the lighting of the musical tree that also features graphics to highlight the holiday songs that highlight the most festive season of the year.
Town Center Park also features blue Christmas trees with snowcaps, while the stage area is accented with Christmas trees outlined with red and white lights with a large Santa Claus as the backdrop — making the park a perfect setting for family and individual photos for the season.
