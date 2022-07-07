The second session of the 2022 Town Center Concert Series kicked off Friday evening with an 80s theme.
Bueller, billed as Nashville's premier 1980s tribute band, took the stage to perform a realm of popular music from an era known for its trendy styles and alternative music.
Emcees for the event were Forcht Broadcasting's crew, Terry Harris and Dave Begley, who conducted a trivia contest to test the knowledge of the 1980s by crowd members. Harris drew questions from a bowl filled with 80s events, while Begley combed the crowd to locate someone with the correct answer. Those selected then got to choose a prize that included food coupons and other items.
The crowd got rocking in the latter part of the evening, with the lead singer for the group venturing into the crowd and forming a "train" with some children in the front of the stage area.
The Town Center concerts are sponsored by the City of London Tourism Commission, with the planning of Travis Farris, Douglas Phelps and Kip Jervis.
The next Town Center concert will be held on Friday, Aug. 5, and features the Worley Brothers, who formerly performed as Frontier and West Wind Drive. Winding down that concert will be the Little River Band, who touts hits such as "Lonesome Loser," "It's a Long Way There," "Man on Your Mind," "The Other Guy," and "The Night Owls."
