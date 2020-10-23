The newest must-see destination this Halloween season is in beautiful downtown London.
Pumpkin Park at Town Center has been transformed into a festive space for Halloween with lots of lights, pumpkins, fodder shocks and other decor. It’s a perfect spot for leisurely walk, a quick family outing or a nighttime selfie with friends.
Pumpkin Park is open nightly through Halloween. Town Center, completed in the spring of 2020, is located next to London Elementary School on Main Street.
With so many events canceled this year due to the pandemic, including Boo on Main, City of London Tourism wanted to produce a festive Halloween venue that people can get out and enjoy.
“This is a great use for Town Center Park, and is something that folks can enjoy on their own time,” said Chris Robinson, executive director of City of London Tourism. “We look forward to the holidays ahead as the park takes shape for each season.”
Last year at Christmas, Town Center Park drew thousands of people from across the region to see London’s new giant, lighted Christmas tree and other holiday decorations.
Pumpkin Park at Town Center is a perfect spot for young and old alike to enjoy the sights of Halloween without leaving town.
