Town & Country Vape held its ribbon cutting recently after having opened July 1. Located at 1501 S. Main St., Suite J, the store offers vape pens, box mods, accessories, e-liquids of various flavors and even Pinnacle Hemp CBD products.
"Vaping is what helped me quit smoking. Some of my friends vape and it seems like a lucrative business" explained Derrek Patterson, the store's owner.
Patterson is a Laurel County native and has also owned the Laker Lanes bowling center in Russel Springs for more than a decade. Nikki Kreitzer, who has experience operating a vape store in Somerset, was chosen to operate Town and Country Vape.
"I came up with the idea for this place around three-and-a-half months ago," said Patterson. "I decided on the 'Town & Country Vape' name because it'd be different. I wanted something with a rustic, modern touch to it."
A hardwood counter with cabin-like shelves -- built by Patterson with his friend, Matt Burns -- greets patrons enter the shop. Patterson added that he's been pleasantly surprised by the turnout the shop has seen since its opening just last week.
"A lot of people have been coming in and saying the store looks really cool," said Patterson. "For being open just one week, I'm really surprised with how well we've done. If you know anyone who vapes, send 'em down here."
For more information, visit Town & Country Vape's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/townandcountryvape/ or call at (606) 770-5038.
