As Christmas is fast approaching, it’s once again time for the annual Toys for Tots charity drive but this year is more important than ever that the community comes together to help give a little Christmas to kids throughout the Tri-County.
According to its website, the Marine Corps Toys for Tots program aims to help less fortunate children throughout the United States experience the joy of Christmas and to unite all members of local communities in a common cause each year during the annual toy collection and distribution campaign.
The J.C. Paul Detachment of the local Marine Corps League has been collecting toys for the local Toys for Tots campaign for four years now to help give a Christmas to children throughout Laurel, Knox and Whitley counties. Just as everyone has been affected in some way, coordinator Greg Sims said the local Toys for Tots campaign is feeling the impact of the pandemic.
“We’re taking a big hit this year because of the current situation,” Sims said. “We’re not in good shape all around.”
The local Toys for Tots campaign has been growing each year since it was first introduced in the Tri-County in 2017, as it reaches more and more children in the community. Last year the detachment distributed 12,710 toys to 4,729 children throughout the Tri-County and Sims expects that even more toys will be needed this year as more children are likely to sign up for the campaign due to the current pandemic.
“We’ve got a lot of people who have been affected by this with either layoffs, medical costs, cutbacks—this is why we need more support because we’re going to get more kids who are in a situation like this who aren’t going to get a Christmas otherwise,” he said.
Because of that, Sims said the campaign needs community members and businesses to step up even more to help give children in the Tri-County a Christmas at a time when it feels as if the world has been turned upside down.
“We need the support of the community, support of the businesses, the support of the people who have to help us with the have nots,” Sims said. “We need toys, we need books, we need money and we need volunteers.”
Community members can drop off new, unwrapped toys at the various donation boxes located in different businesses throughout the Tri-County. Community members may also make monetary donations to the campaign, while businesses can help by making their own monetary donations or conducting their own fundraisers by asking customers to donate toys or money to the campaign.
Last year, Sims said the campaign had around 170 donation boxes distributed in businesses throughout the Tri-County but this year, due to the pandemic and the struggles that businesses are already facing themselves, as well as the lack of foot traffic that businesses are seeing, he and members of the detachment made the decision to cut back drastically on donation boxes, meaning that the campaign is likely to see a huge cut in donations.
Community members can also help by volunteering their time and energy to the campaign. Sims said that volunteers can help deliver and picking up collection boxes, with toy inventory, sorting toys based on gender and age and packing toys for distribution.
The next fundraising event for the local Toys for Tots campaign will be at Wildcat Adventures Off-Road Park the weekend of November 14. Registration to get into the park will be the donation of a toy or monetary donations for the charity drive.
All donations need to be made by December 15, as toys will be distributed on December 19.
To see where local collection boxes are located, make monetary donations online, inquire about volunteer or business opportunities, visit www.southcentral-ky.toysfortots.org or contact Greg Sims at southcentral.ky@toysfortots.org.
